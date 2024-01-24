© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

How job growth and union membership fared in 2023

Published January 24, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST

2023 saw significant job growth for union and non-union jobs. Unions added a combined 139,000 members last year amid several high-profile strikes.

However, the overall share of the workforce that belongs to unions actually fell because of the overall strength of the labor market last year.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to unpack the numbers and explain the takeaways.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.