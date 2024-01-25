© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Dana Farber Cancer Institute accused of manipulating study data

Published January 25, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST
A sign hangs from the Dana-Farber Cancer. (Charles Krupa/AP)
The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with the Harvard Medical School, has been accused of publishing studies that contain data manipulation. As a result of allegations from a molecular biologist, the institute says it has retracted six studies and is correcting 32 of them.

We speak with cancer reporter Angus Chen of STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

