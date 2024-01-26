© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

What's the path forward in Gaza and Israel?

Published January 26, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST

There is no clear end in sight in the war between Israel and Hamas. The international community is looking for a path to peace and stability in the region, with a two-state solution granting statehood to Palestinians as an ideal.

But that solution will be tough to reach with the current leadership in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the State Department’s former deputy special Middle East coordinator, about the region’s future and the United States’ role in ending conflict and mediating a path forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.