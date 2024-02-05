© 2024 KUAF
Nevada primaries and caucus underway this week: What to know

Published February 5, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST

Nevada’s presidential primary is happening this week but a lot of voters are confused. While the state has traditionally held a caucus a rule change passed in 2021 replaced the caucus with a primary. But Nevada’s GOP has objected to the plan and is holding its own party caucus, which means Nevada will have a primary and a caucus this week.

Lucia Starbuck, Democracy Reporter with member station KUNR in Nevada, joins us to help clear things up.

In Nevada, more than 20% of eligible voters are Latino. Zoila Sanchez, a voter and real estate agent in Las Vegas, Nevada, joins us to weigh in.

