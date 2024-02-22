© 2024 KUAF
After 2 years of war, Ukraine needs a long-term strategy to continue the fight

Published February 22, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

As the war in Ukraine reaches the two-year mark, we discuss what kind of long-term strategy will bring success for Ukraine against the far bigger and better-equipped Russian forces.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Dara Massicot, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the way forward in Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

