© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your voice matters to KUAF! Your perspective will give us valuable insights into what we're doing and areas that may not address your needs. Please take a moment to complete this confidential listener survey to help us better serve you!

Songs are speeding up, and social media is the reason

Published February 27, 2024 at 7:20 AM CST

Music habits are changing because of social media. Many musicians are now issuing songs at faster tempos to make them easier to use on TikTok, and people are writing ultra-short songs for the same reason. Some of the bestselling songs from last year were reboots of old songs, sped up.

Host Celeste Headlee talks with journalist Kieran Press-Reynolds.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.