Proposed bills could protect IVF in Alabama. What do patients think?

Published February 28, 2024 at 7:12 AM CST

In vitro fertilization patients and doctors are rallying at Alabama’s State Capitol Wednesday to share how a recent state court ruling that found frozen embryos are children is impacting their ability to access services. They’re also speaking with legislators who are working on solutions to protect providers from liability.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Troy Public Radio reporter Ann Kenda.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.