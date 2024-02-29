© 2024 KUAF
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump immunity claim. What does that mean?

Published February 29, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST

The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution, but justices won’t hear arguments until April 22. And in the meantime, the court is putting the case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election on hold.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, nominated by former President Barack Obama. She’s also a professor of law at the University of Alabama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.