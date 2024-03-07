© 2024 KUAF
Alabama passes law protecting IVF providers and patients — but questions about embryos remain

Published March 7, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST

In Alabama, providers of in vitro fertilization are now resuming treatments after a new law passed Wednesday night granted IVF providers civil and criminal immunity from discarding or damaging embryos.

The bill comes after a Supreme Court’s ruling last month that stated frozen embryos are “extrauterine children” with a right to life.

We hear from Andrew Yeager, managing editor with WBHM in Alabama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

