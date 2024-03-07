© 2024 KUAF
Research looks at impact of Supreme Court voting rights decision

Published March 7, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

New research from the Brennan Center for Justice finds that after the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision effectively striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act, the turnout rate gap between Black and white voters has increased in some areas.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Wendy Weiser, vice president for Democracy at the Brennan Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

