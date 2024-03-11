© 2024 KUAF
How Dearborn Michigan is marking Ramadan amidst the war in Gaza

Published March 11, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT

On Monday, Muslims worldwide began celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

It’s the holiest month of the year for Muslims, but this year’s celebrations are darkened by concerns of famine and the loss of civilian lives in Gaza.

We hear from Abdallah Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, home to the largest Muslim and Arab-American communities in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.