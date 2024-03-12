© 2024 KUAF
What's next for Haiti?

Published March 12, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised to step down, but it’s unclear when that will happen. He said he wants to see a transitional government in place first. Meanwhile, people are afraid to leave their homes and aid groups are trying to make sure people have access to food and water.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Monique Clesca about what’s next for Haiti. She’s a former United Nations official based in Port-au-Prince and a member of the Commission to Search for a Haitian Solution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

