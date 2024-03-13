© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

Trump and Biden win enough delegates to formally claim party nominations

Published March 13, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Stephen Fowler about notable results in primary voting on Tuesday, including in the battleground state of Georgia, and Washington state where more than 48,000 Democratic voters selected the ‘uncommitted’ option to protest President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.