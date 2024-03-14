© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

Regulators push Boeing as its safety troubles mount

Published March 14, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT

Boeing’s reputation continues its steep descent. Just this week, a 787 Dreamliner suddenly dipped mid-flight, injuring dozens of passengers. Meanwhile, federal safety regulators are pressing the airline manufacturer over failed audits and a lack of proper camera footage and documentation.

We get the latest with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.