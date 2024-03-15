© 2024 KUAF
Chicago to evict migrants from its shelters

Published March 15, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced this week that the city would begin evicting an unknown number of migrants from shelters. The policy puts a 60-day limit on how long migrants can stay in the temporary shelters.

In the last two years, more than 37,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago.

We hear from Alderperson Andre Vasquez of Chicago’s 40th Ward, one of the critics of Johnson’s policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.