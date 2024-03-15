© 2024 KUAF
Spring is getting warmer across the country

Published March 15, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT

Average spring temperatures have increased across the United States, up 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970. The warmest average spring temperatures were across the southern part of the country.

We talk about the warming trend and how it affects things like snowpack, pests, allergies, and agriculture with Andrew Pershing, director of Climate Science at Climate Central.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

