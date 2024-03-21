© 2024 KUAF
Investigation questions Israel's narrative about journalists killed by missile strike

Published March 21, 2024 at 7:52 AM CDT

An Israeli missile strike killed two journalists in early January. At the time, Israel claimed the two were affiliated with terrorist groups, but a visual investigation by the Washington Post tells a very different story.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Washington Post’s Elyse Samuels about the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

