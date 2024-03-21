© 2024 KUAF
‘The Happiest Preschool’ teaches toddlers it’s OK to be sad or anxious

Published March 21, 2024 at 8:52 AM CDT
Preschool students play with cars. (Courtesy of Martha Heineman Pieper)
A psychotherapist is advocating for preschools to take a different approach to supporting young children to benefit their emotional well-being. Martha Heineman Pieper suggests some of the traditional ways toddlers are being taught to cope in classrooms is not age-appropriate.

She joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes to talk about solutions from her new book “The Happiest Preschool: How to Create a Classroom Culture of Caring, Cooperation, Creativity, Learning and Emotional Health.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.