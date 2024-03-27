© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

Are schools prepared to respond to students with cardiac arrest?

Published March 27, 2024 at 7:25 AM CDT
An AED is a device that sends a shock to the heart of someone going through a sudden cardiac arrest to try and revive a heartbeat. It can be life saving. (Alex Li/Side Effects Public Media)
An AED is a device that sends a shock to the heart of someone going through a sudden cardiac arrest to try and revive a heartbeat. It can be life saving. (Alex Li/Side Effects Public Media)

When a person suffers sudden cardiac arrest, an AED, automated external defibrillator, can save their life. More than 7,000 people under the age of 18 experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year but many states don’t require AEDs in schools.

Elizabeth Gabriel of Side Effects Public Media reports.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2023 Data Fellowship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.