© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

What to know about Florida's new law banning social media for those under 14

Published March 27, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
A new law in Florida seeks to prevent children under 14 from joining social media. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
A new law in Florida seeks to prevent children under 14 from joining social media. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

A new law in Florida seeks to prevent children under 14 from joining social media.

The bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, comes amidst a growing national push for social media companies to do more to protect the safety of kids online.

We hear from Cristiano Lima-Strong, tech policy reporter with the Washington Post focusing on privacy and children’s safety.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.