© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

U.S. doctor reflects on Gaza after working at a field hospital: 'There's a big disconnect'

Published April 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

An emergency physician from the San Francisco Bay Area is home after a volunteer medical mission to Rafah in southern Gaza.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Mohammad Subeh about some of the creative ways he served patients with little resources in a field hospital and the children he will never forget.

A film screening at a field hospital in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.