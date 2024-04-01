© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

What to know about the container ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge

Published April 1, 2024 at 8:11 AM CDT

As workers in Baltimore continue unraveling and clearing the twisted metal and concrete from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, we’re learning more about the container ship that crashed into it.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Abe Eshkenazi, chief executive of the Association for Supply Chain Management, a nonprofit for supply chain companies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.