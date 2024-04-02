© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

Israeli airstrikes kill World Central Kitchen international volunteers, and NGOs are responding

Published April 2, 2024 at 7:06 AM CDT

The World Central Kitchen has stopped its relief effort in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes killed seven aid workers. The international food aid organization says it was a “targeted attack.”

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu calls it “unintentional” and says an investigation is underway.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaina Low, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.