© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!

Traveling for the solar eclipse? Prepare for flight delays and traffic jams

Published April 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT
The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Eclipse superfans aren’t just traveling to see the rare astronomical event taking place next week; they’re purchasing flight tickets that fly along the path of totality to catch a closer glimpse of the remarkable phenomenon.

We speak with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how these flights work and what travelers can expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.