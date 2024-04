An 1873 law known as the Comstock Act came up during Supreme Court arguments last month about the abortion pill mifepristone. The law bans mailing anything “intended for producing abortion.” And experts are considering what it means for abortion access.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York University law professor Melissa Murray.

