A New York hospital wouldn't let her take her baby home. Now, she's suing

After Thalia Gonzalez, a domestic violence survivor, gave birth in a New York City hospital, a visit from a social worker triggered a chain of events that led to hospital staff and city officials preventing Gonzalez from taking her baby home.

Hospital staff kept the baby in the hospital, discharged the mother, and did not allow her to come back to visit, or breastfeed. He ended up in foster care. Now, Gonzalez is suing the hospital and its staff.

Jennifer Gerson reported Gonzalez’s story for The 19th.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

