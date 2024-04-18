© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian airstrike kills 18 in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Published April 18, 2024 at 7:06 AM CDT

Russia launched airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, killing 18 people and wounding 60 more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that the attack could have been thwarted if Ukraine had adequate air defense systems.

Washington Post chief Ukraine correspondent Siobhan O’Grady joins us from Kyiv with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.