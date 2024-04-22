Massachusetts working to authorize work permits faster for migrants

Massachusetts is one of many states under financial pressure as more migrants from the southern border seek refuge. State officials and immigrant advocates say legally authorizing migrants to work would help alleviate that pressure.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports that while that may be good for both migrants and local businesses, it’s a slow process.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.