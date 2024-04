In this live episode at the Fayetteville Public Library, Dr. Christina Edmondson discusses her book Faithful Antiracism, is interviewed by Dr. Caree Banton and Dr. Trisha Posey, and answers questions from the audience. Video of the episode is available at

Learn more about The R Word podcast, The R Word events, and The Zacchaeus Foundation at thezacchaeusfoundation.org.