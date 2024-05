According to a recent report published by Ember, a think tank based in London, 30% of electricity produced across the world in 2023 was from clean energy sources.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and chief economics correspondent, for more on what was behind this increase in green energy usage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR