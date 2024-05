Computer makers are beginning to put artificial intelligence processors in laptops and PCs. The hardware, also known as neural processors or neural engines, could enable personal computers to handle more AI features without relying on the cloud.

Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios, tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the role Microsoft and others see for AI on the PC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR