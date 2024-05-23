Veterans Administration AI suicide prevention program leaves women out

As part of its suicide prevention effort, the Veterans Administration uses artificial intelligence to find veterans who may be vulnerable to suicide. A new investigation shows the AI tools have a built-in bias and leave out women veterans.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Aaron Glantz, senior editor and California bureau chief with The Fuller Project, a non-profit news organization centering on stories impacting women.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR