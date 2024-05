In this episode, Dustin and Lowell interview Robin Rue Simmons, who is the Founder and Executive Director of FirstRepair, a non-profit that informs local reparations, nationally, and who was an alderman in Evanston, IL, where she helped pass the first government-funded Black reparations legislation. Learn more about The R Word podcast, The R Word events, and The Zacchaeus Foundation at https://www.thezacchaeusfoundation.org/.