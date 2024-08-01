Community Spotlight: Rainbow Arts Camp

Mount Sequoyah's after-school program, the Rainbow Arts Camp, seeks to create a safe-space for LGBTQ+ teens and allies to connect and express themselves through weekly art projects led by teaching artists from Mount Sequoyah's Creative Spaces art studios.

The program offers full-ride scholarships and transportation assistance for those in need.

Learn more about the program and how to donate to or apply for scholarships here, or send an email to Rachel@mountsequoyah.org

