KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Rainbow Arts Camp

KUAF | By Rachel Bernstein
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:38 AM CDT
https://www.mountsequoyah.org

Mount Sequoyah's after-school program, the Rainbow Arts Camp, seeks to create a safe-space for LGBTQ+ teens and allies to connect and express themselves through weekly art projects led by teaching artists from Mount Sequoyah's Creative Spaces art studios.

The program offers full-ride scholarships and transportation assistance for those in need.

Learn more about the program and how to donate to or apply for scholarships here, or send an email to Rachel@mountsequoyah.org
Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein is a producer for KUAF.
