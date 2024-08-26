"Guiding" greener business with students from the University of Arkansas

In the last season of Points of Departure, you might remember a conversation Laurence and Rogelio had with two city of Fayetteville employees Heather Ellzey and Taylor Osbourne about their efforts to create a "green business guideline."

The city paired local businesses with students at the University of Arkansas to assess current sustainable practices, determine barriers and come up with a way to make going green easier. And all of this played out among students in, it just so happens, one of our esteemed co-host Rogelio Garcia Contreras's business classes. So today we'll get to hear from some of the students who participated in the most recent part of the program as well as from a few of the other stakeholders like Heather and Taylor on their results.