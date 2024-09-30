After six years in power, Mexico's president is about to leave office

The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
The Six Bridges Book Festival is underway this weekend in Little Rock. Tomorrow morning, there will be a discussion with Alice Driver, author of “Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company.” Driver recently talked with Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth, but here is part of the conversation we didn’t have time for until today.
Autumn is here…also arriving: flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Medical professionals are encouraging us to get vaccinations now. Julia Lothrop, the acting regional director for the Department of Health and Human Resources, Region 6, says just about all of us should be thinking about getting flu and COVID-19 shots.