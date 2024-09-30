Israel strikes hit central Beirut for the first time in nearly a year of the conflict

The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

