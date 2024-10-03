© 2024 KUAF
Pink Floyd reported to have reached a deal with Sony to sell group's music catalog

Published October 3, 2024 at 4:05 AM CDT

"The Financial Times" reports that legendary rock band Pink Floyd has sold its rights to recordings and more for around $400 million.

