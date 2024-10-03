Pink Floyd reported to have reached a deal with Sony to sell group's music catalog

Musician Teni Rane will perform tonight at 6 p.m. as a guest of the University of Arkansas Honors College and tomorrow at the Fayetteville Public Library to deliver a program titled “Facing Change Through Song.” The program will include a discussion followed by a live performance. Rane visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the discussion and her music.

