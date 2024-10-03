Pink Floyd reported to have reached a deal with Sony to sell group's music catalog

On Oct. 19-20, the Pulaski Institution is hosting its first-ever regional summit at Hendrix College, called “Place and Democracy in the Mid-South.” Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with the institution’s president and CEO, Alan Elrod, over Zoom to learn more.
Musician Teni Rane will perform tonight at 6 p.m. as a guest of the University of Arkansas Honors College and tomorrow at the Fayetteville Public Library to deliver a program titled “Facing Change Through Song.” The program will include a discussion followed by a live performance. Rane visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the discussion and her music.
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two touch base with Caroline Speir of the Fort Smith Museum of History to discuss the upcoming Fall Festival. The festival will be a combination of Oktoberfest and an educational event called "History Alive," which takes onlookers back in time through reenactment.