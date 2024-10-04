Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Theater is not always presented by professional actors. Sometimes, journalists step away from their keyboards and onto the stage. The annual Gridiron Show will be at The Medium in Springdale on Oct. 11 and 12. Each year, the show is written and acted by journalists who poke fun at current events and newsmakers. Ozarks at Large asked former newspaper editors Rusty Tuner and Charlie Alison to give us a preview.