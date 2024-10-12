Finding the right clothes when going through big life changes

A new report from Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation released on World Mental Health Day examines the state of Gen Z, specifically their thoughts about mental health and the future. Romy Drucker, education program director for the Walton Family Foundation, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.
True Lit—Fayetteville Literary Festival—is back at the Fayetteville Public Library beginning tomorrow, Oct. 11, and lasting through Oct. 19. On Tuesday night, Nic Stone will speak. Stone is the author of the New York Times bestsellers "Dear Martin," "Dear Justyce," and several other YA novels, including her latest "Chaos Theory." She talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event earlier this week.
April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like the Arkansas State Chili Championship, a revival weekend at the newly reimagined Luther George Park in Springdale, a slew of craft fairs and the NWA Book Swap.