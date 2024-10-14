Election years usually bring an increased chance for confrontation. The people working with Weave: The Social Fabric Project want us to continue to have conversations but with civility and respect. Weave NWA focuses on rebuilding social trust and strengthening communities locally. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Dana Doughty and April Kennedy, the Weave community liaisons for Benton and Washington counties, respectively.
This past weekend, Springdale celebrated Luther George Park's grand reopening with a revival weekend of music, food and activities. The Downtown Springdale Alliance and the city hosted a press conference before the event so reporters could hear from the team that designed the new iteration of the space. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis was among those journalists present and brings us this report.
On today's trip to the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, Randy Dixon and Kyle Kellams discuss Arkansas’ history with electricity. Listen for archival recordings about rural electrification, Arkansas Nuclear One and other ways power gets into Arkansas homes.