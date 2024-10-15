Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Fayetteville's The Smokehouse Players are preparing to deliver Tennessee Williams’ stage classic, "The Glass Menagerie."The production occurs Oct. 24-26 at the Old Ozark Mountain Smokehouse. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with cast and crew members about the production.