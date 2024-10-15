© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!

Kamala Harris works to win over disaffected Republican voters in Pennsylvania

By Sarah McCammon
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:15 PM CDT

As Kamala Harris heads back to Pennsylvania Wednesday, her campaign and its allies are focusing on Republican voters there.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Related Content