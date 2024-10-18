Now in her 50s, Kylie Minogue says she feels liberated

Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
You can fill a passport with stamps just by touring around northwest Arkansas. The Ozark Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with other organizations to celebrate the region, offers the Ozark Adventure Passport for free. Mike Spivey, the president and CEO, recently brought a passport, a thermal printer and a stamp to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, regularly offers book recommendations on Ozarks at Large. This time, he suggests “What We Remember Will Be Saved” by Stephanie Saldania, which focuses on displaced people and sharing their stories.