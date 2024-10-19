Massive blackout in Cuba leaves 10 million people on the island without power

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
You can fill a passport with stamps just by touring around northwest Arkansas. The Ozark Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with other organizations to celebrate the region, offers the Ozark Adventure Passport for free. Mike Spivey, the president and CEO, recently brought a passport, a thermal printer and a stamp to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, regularly offers book recommendations on Ozarks at Large. This time, he suggests “What We Remember Will Be Saved” by Stephanie Saldania, which focuses on displaced people and sharing their stories.