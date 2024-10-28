© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF and Ozarks at Large are hosting NWA Mayoral Candidate Forums on Oct. 15, 22 & 28. Click here for more information!

A metro attendant saw a man needed an extra goodbye hug from his son

Published October 28, 2024 at 4:27 PM CDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero," A transit worker watched Donald Kabara and his son hug goodbye. Another hug ensued.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Related Content