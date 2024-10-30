What we know about the voter roll purge in Virginia

SoNA, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, continues its 2024-2025 season a week from Saturday with "Futuristic Fantasia: SoNA Goes Sci-Fi!" The concert will feature music from famous science fiction films. Ben Harris, executive director of SONA, stopped by the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the performance.
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two discuss the history and paranormal happenings of Eureka Springs' Crescent Hotel.