© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

Why do hospitals keep running out of generic drugs?

By Sally Helm
Published October 30, 2024 at 4:25 PM CDT

Drug shortages have been a problem for years. We look at the economics that affect the availability of the common cheap drugs in which hospitals rely.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sally Helm
Related Content