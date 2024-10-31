Nonpartisan voters are Nevada's largest single group. What does mean for the election?

Ballots across the state of Arkansas will see races with both Democratic Party and Republican Party candidates. But in some races — like congressional districts 1 and 3 and Arkansas State Treasurer, you’ll see a member of the Libertarian Party of Arkansas running as well.
A few weeks ago, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis brought us a report about the Fayetteville City Council approving the vacation of a tree preservation easement on Fayetteville High School’s campus. After completing the report, Jack spoke with school administrators and environmental activists but was left with questions. He joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the issue further.
Ozarks at Large News Director Kyle Kellams quizzes reporters Sophia Nourani and Jack Travis about dressing up, not just for Halloween. They tackle seven questions about the mascots that patrol sidelines and basketball courtsides for colleges and high schools.