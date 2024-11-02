Happy 90th birthday to Bill Siemering

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
For several years, the LIFE program at Northwest Arkansas Community College has been connecting college students with high schoolers who may or may not be considering attending college. This fall, the LIFE program at NWACC, Cox Communications and Harp Elementary are working together to bring the program to younger students, too.
In this excerpt of the "I Am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, host Randy Wilburn embarks on a deeply personal journey, exploring the life and legacy of his grandfather, Mal Goode, alongside authors Liann Tsoukas and Rob Ruck.
April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like a fleeting zonkey experience, "God, why am I like this?" at John Brown University and the Medium's Día de Muertos celebration.